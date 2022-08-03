The North Central MS Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its 16th Annual State Qualifying Golf Tournament on Monday, August 29 at the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. The top three in gross and net scores will be eligible to play in the State Tournament on Sept. 19 at Old Waverly in West Point. Title sponsors are the Landers Auto Group, Entergy and G&W Diesel/EVS. Team sponsorships are sold out at 61 with 4 on the waiting list. Cart sponsorships are sold out also. Hole sponsorships are available at $150 and goody bag items are being accepted (250 items needed).
The afternoon flight will be addressed by Don Bramlett, youngest son of John “Bull” Bramlett, MVP on Carson Newman’s National Championship football team and a former Minnesota Viking.
For further information contact Cecil Sowell at 901.409.1927 or csowell@fca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.