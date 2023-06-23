Children's Day at the Farmers Market

Bring the children to Excel By 5 Children's Day at the Hernando Farmers Market sponsored by DeSoto Children's Clinic from 10 a.m. through noon on the front of the historic town square.
Each child will receive a free book and get a Power of Produce (POP) Buck worth $5 for the child to purchase a fruit or veggie of their choice.
The POP program is to encourage young children to eat healthy at an early age. Books and POP Bucks will be available on a first come first serve basis to the first 100 children at 10 a.m.
Participating organizations: Hernando library and Excel By 5, DeSoto County Sheriff's VIP's and more throughout the season.
Excel By 5 Dolly Parton Imagination Library registration forms will also be available.
The Hernando Water Tower 10K is the only fundraiser for the free book program and funds the giveaway books and books for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that are mailed to the children in the Hernando. For more information about the free book program contact Gia Matheny gmatheny@cityofhernando.org or 662-449-9127.
