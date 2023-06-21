Children pack library for animal show

More than 50 eager children and dozens of parents packed the First Regional Library in Hernando Tuesday morning to watch a live animal show.
With the show running an hour late, library workers interacted with the children to make the time pass.
Animologist Shawna Adams began the program with a large female Red-Tailed Boa Constrictor that eventually wrapped itself around her waste.
However, Adams said that there was no need to worry.
“They only eat every 10 days,” Adams said. “(The Boa) just ate a very large rat two days ago.”
As Adams walked around the library, she engaged the children and parents with facts about the reptile.
“I’m moving around so that everyone can see,” Adams said as the children bubbled with excitement.
Next, Adams pulled a scheltopusik out of an animal carrying cage.
The scheltopusik, or glass lizard, is the largest legless lizard on the planet.
While many children screeched at the sight of the animal, which wildly squirmed and wiggled, others raised their hand to express curiosity.
Next came the Silkie chicken, which is a breed of chicken named for its atypically fluffy plumage.
The children learned facts about each of the animals on display.
Adams traveled to Olive Branch later that day for another animal presentation.
As part of the Summer Program, the First Regional Library will host Teen Game Night at 4 p.m. on June 29.
The activity is recommended for ages 12 and up.
