When she stood at the grave of Sheriff J.M. Poag in Thyatira Cemetery, Cindy Jones was appalled. The marker was shockingly broken and in a state of total disrepair.
The former sheriff of Senatobia was murdered at the jailhouse door on April 12, 1905, as he withstood a lynch mob. The tragedy shocked not only his hometown, but also reached over 30 newspapers across the United States.
Jones’s research into the events resulted in her writing and publishing a book about the tragedy called “Without Penalty,” but also led to a newfound interest in restoring and preserving tombstones.
Jones shared her knowledge and experiences with the Genealogical Society of DeSoto County at the group’s monthly meeting on October 8, 2022 in Hernando.
“First things first,” she said. “Always get permission from the person in charge of the cemetery.”
Jones obtained permission and set about the job of restoring Poag’s grave. First, she and a helper leveled and reset the base of his monument, then re-attached the top section with epoxy and construction adhesive.
Her next step was cleaning the marble.
“No bleach, salt, or acid,” Jones said.
Extensive research led her to discover D2 Biological Solution, a product used on marble at Arlington National Cemetery and the White House. Jones said D2 works overtime to remove biological and air pollutants. She uses plenty of water and scrubs with a soft toothbrush and larger plastic brush to clean the stone. The D2 product continues to clean and preserve the stone over time, as her photographs of the Poag tombstone over several months clearly depicted.
Her web site www.respectandrestore.com posts pictures and stories of many other fascinating projects she has completed.
Jones said her interest in tombstone restoration correlates well with her husband’s occupation at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, which was founded by his great-grandfather, C.O.Pate. She said he supports her interest in restoring graves and have visited many old cemeteries across northwest Mississippi. Jones’s degrees are in Psychology and Education and she worked as school counselor for twenty years before joining the family business to work at the funeral home. She has also written three books under the name J.B. Jones.
Members of the Genealogical Society were informed and entertained by this lively and knowledgeable speaker and her slide program.
The Society’s programs are free to the public and are held on the second Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. in the Genealogy Library located at 3260 Hwy 51 South in Hernando.
The next meeting of the DeSoto County Genealogical Society will be November 12, 2022. Speaker for that meeting will be Patsy McCrory who will share stories and memorabilia from her father who was an Army Military Policeman directing traffic overlooking the bay during the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
