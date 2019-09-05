Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has announced that it will be recruiting for 1600 seasonal employees and 600 regular, part–time positions at its three local distribution centers to help fulfill the anticipated influx of seasonal orders.
The positions will fill three shifts of work, seven days a week. Available positions include managers, merchandise processors, supervisors, and forklift operators. The seasonal positions will generally run from September through the end of December 2019. The new positions available at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will help make sure that holiday gifts are packed and sent to customers across the country.
“Williams-Sonoma, Inc. offers competitive wages, flexible hours and a positive, clean work setting,” said Josh Sanderson, Director, Talent Acquisitions. “Our new associates will also receive an employee discount on products and the potential for a retention bonus if they work the entire peak season. The company also plans to have a car giveaway where eligible associates can be entered in a contest to win a new car.”
Williams-Sonoma, Inc., will be holding a Job Fair at its offices in Memphis and Olive Branch this Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Memphis location is at 4600 Sonoma Cove, Memphis, and the Olive Branch location is at 7744 Polk Lane, Olive Branch.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is taking applications from applicants age 17 years and older.
Interested applicants may also apply online at or complete applications Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 7755 Polk Lane in Olive Branch.