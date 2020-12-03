The Well at Lewisburg recently celebrated the grand opening of its food trailer. The nonprofit trailer features a menu full of coffee, breakfast and lunch items.
The church opened the trailer in order to create a space for community gathering and to provide additional funding for both the church and the community. According to the church’s Facebook page, 10% of the profits will go to Lewisburg schools, and other profits will be used to provide various items for homeless people in Memphis and donated to Stop Hunger Now.
Originally planned as an in-house coffee shop, the concept of a food trailer was chosen instead as it provided more flexibility and mobility to bring great food and coffee all over the county.
The menu features unique items like the Amanda Special, which is a chicken salad sandwich with cheese, lettuce and bacon on crispy sourdough. The breakfast menu is full of classic sandwiches, and the coffee, which is sourced from Ugly Mug Coffee in Memphis, can be made however you like.
The trailer is currently parked in front of the church, located at 56 Vaughn Lane in Lewisburg. The trailer is currently open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.