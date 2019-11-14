Attending to providing a luxurious experience in body waxing and other similar services for women and for men is what Tish Brown and The Wax Beautique is about.
“The experience we provide is impeccable in an ambiance setting,” said Brown about her business and service, which opened just over one year ago.
The thought of hair removal and waxing may, at first, seem a bit painful, but Brown said the process is more comfortable than one may think.
“It’s more comfortable than you might imagine,” Brown said. “Just make sure to exfoliate body surfaces before waxing.”
Brown’s salon is a dream come true for her, stating, “It has always been a goal of mine as a little girl to own a salon. I was good at making people feel great and looking good and I wanted to inspire women on a regular basis by making them feel amazing.”
The Wax Beautique also features a number of products to help customers maintain a great look and feel.
“Products we offer are all natural body products such as sugar scrubs, exfoliant soaps, body butters and our famous Beautique Potion for ingrown hairs,” said Brown, adding that her services are considered hygienic.
“Each customer is not just a number or a dollar sign with us,” said Brown. “We understand everyone is unique and we try our best to make them feel unique.”
Brown is a licensed cosmetologist with a degree in Business Administration. She looks forward to continued growth and development of more relationships with customers during the course of the year.
To attract new customers, Brown said new clients receive 50 percent off their services. To support local school employees, The Wax Beautique is involved in the DCS Perks Program and offers a 15 percent discount to district employees with their identification card.
Brown said waxing is among the biggest trends in the industry at this time, a trend she said is at an all-time high and is constantly growing.
The Wax Beautique is “where wax and beauty meet,” said Brown.
First time customers are reminded not to shave or trim areas for two weeks before any wax service and to exfoliate before services.
The salon hours are from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Appointments may be booked online at www.waxbeautique.com and for more information, call Brown at 901-562-2196.
Brown’s The Wax Beautique is located at 230 Goodman Road East, Building 3, Suite 100 in Southaven.
