Most of the things in the economies of the world are tied to global, national, regional, and DeSoto County financial institutions. Mississippi is no different than any other state in the country in that our economy is supported in various ways by, and relies upon, the strength and stability of the banking industry.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not a financial matter. It is a health issue. However, it’s spreading and touching the lives of millions of people across the country and that cannot be denied. In doing so, it also has a major effect on the economic health of people's finances.
Some of our citizens are being asked to stay at home and not come to work. Some businesses are struggling with having to close their doors and, not being able to stay open to serve the public, their employees are suffering financially. Some businesses are continuing to pay employees, even though they're unable to come to the workplace. And, in the long run, a “readjustment” of the business plan may adversely affect thousands of people.
Right now, it is reported that across the country, over six million workers have lost their jobs. Details are not clear, but the fact that companies – especially small 'mom-and-pop' businesses – are not doing well in the declining economy is obvious. And even some are or will be closing for good.
This is not a major factor in DeSoto County at this point. Businesses are relatively okay, even though many have shut their doors. But if the pandemic continues for much longer, it could develop into a problem that will have a substantial impact on the business climate in the region.
According to Jay Tindall, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Sycamore Bank – which has offices throughout North Mississippi – there are things in place that are designed to address problems such as the on-going viral health issue.
“SDA Small Business Payment Protection Plan Loans (PPP loans) which are available, can and will help during this crisis as long as employers either keep in place staff or bring them back to work,” Tindall said.
The advantage of such loans is that, though banks are privatized and not owned by the federal government, the FDIC is the U.S. government's guarantee that monies in private banks are secure and safe, as long as the bank is an FDIC member.
“To date, no failures (of businesses) have occurred yet,” Tindall said. “But there have been and continue to be dramatic economic downturns in some businesses, specifically the travel, hotel, and entertainment industries although we've seen no credit defaults or significant over-drafts of accounts by the public. People are weathering this crisis well, not panicking and with level heads.”
Overall, local business customers are aware of and they are taking advantage of federal government stimulus packages that are designed to help companies get through the crisis. No one, not even the federal government, wants to see mass failures since it would mean national economic disaster in the long run.
“For example, at Sycamore Bank we've of course never seen anything like this,” Tindall said. “But we've adjusted things to help our employees. Our staff is rotating schedules – one week at the bank, one week off – and the lobbies are closed, except by appointment only., We want our people to be safe, and though they're working one week and off one week, they're still being paid.
Tindall added that drive-thru service is available, and online services are in effect.
“The first and third of each month are busy times for us at the bank, but people are adjusting and things are going smoothly,” Tindall said. “Online services are more prevalent than they've been up to now, but the industry is technologically driven and we may see a shift to more online and phone app banking in the future. What was once said, that 'cash is king' is probably not going to be the case from now on.”
Over the years, community banks, in particular, have been the safest place to put money because the funds are invested locally, not nationally or internationally. And no one has lost money in community bank accounts because of the FDIC charter since the funds are backed by the U.S. Treasury Department.
Money is safe in the local bank and once this crisis is over, according to Tindall, “On the other side, we expect that not only banks but also people will have learned a lesson about planning for the future. No one would have or could have seen this pandemic coming. To blame the president or our federal government for not doing enough is the wrong approach. A situation like this would have been strictly theoretical before the outbreak. And to now say that it should have been prepared for is short-sighted. The U.S. economy was on a growth cycle that seemed to be endless. Yet suddenly, a global health crisis stopped everything, everywhere, in its tracks. We can only learn from it, that things do happen and cannot be foretold. We just have to be ready for whatever comes next. And our financial institutions are making efforts to see that we – in the banking industry – are ready.”