Urban Air Adventure Park is pleased to announce the grand opening of the new Southaven location at 6680 Southcrest Parkway in Southaven. The grand opening festivities will kick off on Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. with a special VIP event for first responders and their families as well as active and veteran military personnel and their families.
If you buy an Endless Play Membership before Sept. 6, you get to be the first to activate awesome at Urban Air with a VIP members event on Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. The doors will open to the public for the first time on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. The first 200 grand opening attendees in line can receive free access to the park for a year with the purchase of an Ultimate or Platinum Pass.
Open seven days a week, Urban Air's newest location is more than a trampoline park. The park is home to many adventure attractions - ranging from Virtual Reality Games, Sky Rider Coaster, Climbing Walls, Warrior Obstacle Course, Leap of Faith, Wipe Out and more! Urban Air Southaven will also boast free Wi-Fi and house a full-service café.
Regular park hours are Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Urban Air Adventure Park has also made available a pre-sale of Endless Play Memberships. Urban Air, known for innovation in the family indoor theme park space, gives customers unlimited monthly access to the Indoor Family Theme Park. With memberships starting as low as $7.49 a month, guests can visit the Park as many times as they desire at a fraction of the price of a single open play ticket. With over $2,300 of value bundled into the membership, a guest can save up to 85% off retail pricing.
For more information about the Urban Air Southaven grand opening, call (662) 351-2141 or click here.