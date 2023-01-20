Nancy Wisdom, one of the area’s top real estate professionals, has joined EXIT Southern Charm Realty in Southaven.
"We’re excited to welcome Nancy to EXIT Realty," says Arielle Reece, Owner/Broker of EXIT Southern Charm Realty. "EXIT is growing and attracting top producing agents like Nancy each and every day."
Nancy brings three years of real estate experience serving the residents of Alabama.
"I lived in DeSoto County for 25 years and then moved to Alabama after a death in the family," she said. "After living there for a few years, I've decided to return to DeSoto County. I look forward to the exciting adventures my role as Director of Operations will bring to the Southaven office."
EXIT Southern Charm Realty is located at 1326 Goodman Rd. East.
