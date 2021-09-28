The Joint Chiropractic has opened a new office in Southaven, the company's fourth location in the Greater Memphis area.
The company is celebrating its grand opening by offering a free consultation, exam, and adjustment for new patients, along with door prizes, games and refreshments. Prizes include a Yeti cooler, $250 Visa card, or a $300 day at Gould's Salon and Day Spa.
The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no appointments, no insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.
Dr. Pat Kolwaite, D.C. said with Americans now spending more time seated than ever before, a lack of activity and poor work from home setting is impacting spine health.
"Spending more time at home can easily lead to an unhealthy, sedentary lifestyle, which can add negative stress to the spine and create dysfunction, such as improper joint motion and altered nerve flow to and from the body," Kolwaite said.
According to the Center for Disease Control, only 25 percent of Americans were getting their recommended daily exercise before the pandemic. Now, the less people move, the higher the risk to their health and wellness and the weaker their muscles get. As back muscles weaken, they cannot support the spine as they should.
A sedentary lifestyle has also been linked to weight gain, weaker bones, increased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and increased inflammation.
Kolwaite said millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug-free approach to healthcare.
He recommends individuals who find themselves sitting excessively to keep these tips in mind:
- Make sure to get off the couch, or our of the bed because there is a lack of back support.
- Sit at a desk or at the kitchen table so you can put emphasis on your posture and sit up straight.
- Set a reminder to get up throughout the day and move.
- Lastly, if you find yourself experiencing on-going back or neck pain or chronic pain due to poor posture, it might be time to seek chiropractic care.
The Joint Chiropractic is located at 3075 Goodman Road E. in Suite #3 near the Kroger at Goodman and Getwell.
After the grand opening, new patients will receive their initial visit for $29.
