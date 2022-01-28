Tanger Outlets reportedly has made a $2,000 donation to first responders at the Southaven police and fire departments.
The donation was made for the agencies' assistance at the mall and surrounding community, Memphis media outlets report.
“Tanger Outlets Memphis is appreciative of the work both of these organizations do for our community. It’s truly an honor to show them our gratitude through these donations,” said Tanger Outlets Memphis Marketing Director Mandi Staggs.
Tanger management presented each group with $1,000 at a check presentation previously in December.
The money will fund a variety of initiatives for both departments, according to media sources.
The Southaven Fire Department reportedly will be using the donation to purchase training aids, such as medical response training mannequins.
The Southaven Police Department reportedly will use the money to improve safety measures around Southaven, like planning to upgrade security camera equipment.
