Nesbit residents Dana Lochridge and Crystal Robeson channelled their creative side and decided to start SugahLily’s Creations in 2019 and sell sugar cookies.
Lochridge said the pair wanted to do something different, and first started with cupcakes.
“We’re both very creative people, and we’re always looking for something new to do,” Lochridge said. “First we started with cupcakes, but I didn’t like that so we decided to try sugar cookies.”
Lochridge said the process was a learning experience for both of them because they had no experience with sugar cookies.
“I had never done cookies, so I ended up getting a recipe from someone and starting there,” Lochridge said. “I messed around with the recipe until I got it how I wanted. We did a lot of research and had a lot of trial and error.”
Due to cottage laws, Lochridge said they do not ship their cookies, but they have had customers as far as Jackson.
“We work under cottage laws, so all of our business is local or at least within the state,” Lochridge said. “I think the farthest we’ve delivered is Jackson.”
Lochridge said she has enjoyed SugahLily’s Creations for many reasons, but meeting new people has been her favorite.
“I’m a people person,” Lochridge said. “I love meeting new people and getting feedback. We’re always working toward something new, so it's good to hear about how customers feel about our orders.”
SugahLily’s Creations was also the first local business to start the hot chocolate bomb frenzy this past winter. Hot chocolate are made of chocolate capsules that contain hot chocolate mix.
“We actually were the first ones to start selling hot chocolate bombs,” Lochridge said. “After we posted in Hernando Happenings they just took off.”
SugahLily’s Creations has recently started making cookie cakes and offering cookie decorating kits.
“Our newest item is our cookie cakes,” Lochridge said. “We do them in sugar or traditional chocolate chip. We also offer DIY kits for kids to decorate cookies themselves.”
Customers can see Lochridge and Robeson at multiple local vendor markets.
“We regularly have a table set up at the Landers Center Flea Market along with participating in local markets and fairs such as the A’Fair and Water Tower Festival in Hernando,” Lochridge said.
Lochridge said SugahLily’s Creations would not be possible without all of her wonderful customers.
“We love our customers and we know the last 18 months have been hard for everyone,” Lochridge said. “Our customers have continued to support us. We are so thankful to our customers for allowing us to be a part of their special days.”
SugahLily’s Creations can be found on Facebook. Interested customers can acquire more information and message them for prices and order availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.