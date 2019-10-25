The number of non-farm jobs in Mississippi rose by 700 in September 2019 to 1,170,500, which ties for the second most jobs ever recorded in Mississippi.
Over the year since September 2018, the number of jobs in our state increased by 16,900. These numbers are based on a survey of employers. That employer survey is recognized as the most reliable indicator of job growth.
Mississippi’s unemployment rate in September 2019 was 5.4 percent, an over the month increase of two-tenths of a percentage point from August 2019.
The September 2019 rate is seven-tenths of a percentage point higher than a year ago in September 2018, when the rate was 4.7 percent.
The Labor Force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, expanded in September 2019 by 5,100 to 1,287,400. Over the year since September 2018, the Labor Force increased by 13,600.
The number of unemployed Mississippians rose by 2,400 in September 2019 to 69,300.
Over the year since September 2018, the number of unemployed Mississippians increased by 10,000.
The number of Mississippians working rose in September 2019 by 2,700 to 1,218,100; and, for the year since September 2018, employed individuals increased by 3,600. This is the most Mississippians employed since July 2008.
DeSoto County’s jobless figure for September was 4.6 percent unemployed, which was one-tenth of a point above the August 2019 figure of 4.5 percent and higher than September of last year, which was at 3.5 percent of the workforce without a job.