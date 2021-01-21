A Memphis breakfast staple is making its way to Southaven. Staks Pancake Kitchen will open its third location in the Silo Square development this spring.
As its name suggests, Staks is known for its specialty pancakes, like the cinnamon roll, strawberry shortcake and the Elvis, which is a chocolate flapjack topped with peanut butter and bananas.
Staks owner Brice Bailey said that DeSoto County seemed like the best place to expand his business.
“We’re really, really excited to be moving to Desoto County,” Bailey said. “It’s the best opportunity in the Mid-South to grow.”
The breakfast spot will be nestled in Silo Square, which opened its first business in late summer. Once completed, the $300 million development will have restaurants, businesses, banks and houses. For now, the development has a couple of home stores and gift shops like Ultimate Gifts, some salons and a few homes.
Staks opened its original location in Laurelwood Collection in East Memphis in 2015. Bailey, who began his career working in banking, opened Staks because he wanted to create a product that people would enjoy.
“I think I just like to provide a service that makes people happy, and food does that,” Bailey said.
Besides the specialty cakes, the menu at Staks is full of mouthwatering breakfast and lunch items, including build-your-own omelets, breakfast tacos, shrimp and grits, and plenty of signature coffee drinks and cocktails.
The new location plans to carry over the same menu and aesthetic that the original locations made popular. The space will seat about 100 people indoors, and there will be a large patio outdoors as well.
“Staks Pancake Kitchen is the perfect addition to our growing roster of tenants,” Silo Square owner and developer Brian Hill said. “This area is meant to be a hub for local businesses, so the partnership just made sense. I feel this is exactly the kind of family-owned establishment that Southaven residents will love.”
Staks is set to begin construction in February and will open its doors in late spring to early summer.
