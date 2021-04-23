Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson in Southaven has new owners.
The 55,000-square-foot dealership located at 4870 Venture Dive was acquired this week by Oklahoma-based DEFCON Powersports. DEFCON is owned by Dale Rhoads who has Harley-Davidson dealerships in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Minnesota.
The deal marks the seventh Harley-Davidson dealership acquisition for DEFCON and is expected to boost revenue to more than $120 million in annual sales. DEFCON will acquire all operating assets and three parcels of property.
Roads told Memphis Business Journal that the location in Southaven off I-55 is outstanding and a great fit for his company.
“Memphis is a good size metro market, and that’s kind of where I focus,” Rhoads told MBJ. “I like dealerships in the Central time zone or in the middle of the country.”
Roads said he plans to add more staff from 40 employees to about 75, and boost the store’s inventory.
“Currently we have about 670 motorcycles and plan to have at least 120 to 150 motorcycles at all times,” Rhoads said. “We also will bring in a wider selection of clothing and parts and accessories.”
DEFCON acquired Southern-Thunder from entrepreneur and philanthropist from Bob Parsons, who purchased the dealership in 2013 from Lisa Rossmeyer Wade.
Gina Marra, Vice President of GO AZ Motorcycles powersports operation, said the company plans to focus on its expanding Arizona dealerships, which include Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, the world’s largest Harley-Davidson dealership.
“As the number of dealerships in Arizona continues to grow, it becomes an even greater challenge to manage Southern-Thunder Harley-Davidson remotely,” Marra told Powersports Listings M&A. “Bob and I feel that the decision to sell at this time, and to this particular buyer, is what’s best for both Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson and the staff in Southaven.”
The deal was finalized on April 19 and DEFCON assumed operation control of Southern Thunder on April 20.
