Southern Airways Corporation, the parent company of Southern Airways Express and Mokulele Airlines, has announced a strategic minority investment by SkyWest, Inc.
Southern now has more than 200 pilots in its combined pilot corps, many of whom are looking to advance their aviation careers to regional and mainline carriers.
SkyWest is the largest regional carrier in the world as measured by fleet size, number of passengers carried and cities served.
This strategic investment by SkyWest will enhance Southern’s recruiting capabilities by providing a career pathway from flight school through Southern’s cadet program and ultimately to SkyWest.
"The airline marketplace is incredibly competitive, and we are pleased with this opportunity to firmly cement our brand alongside the most respected regional industry giant,” said Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern Airways. “Southern Airways is committed to remaining the most reliable and economical carrier in our class and to working with our partners to create win-win solutions like this one.”
“SkyWest is pleased to acquire a minority equity interest in Southern Airways,” said Wade Steel, chief commercial officer of SkyWest, Inc. “Putting a pilot pathway program in place with Southern enhances our pipeline of future Part 121 professional aviators.”
Southern, with operational footprints in the Gulf South, the mid-Atlantic and South Florida, recently acquired Mokulele Airlines, a carrier providing service throughout the Hawaiian Islands and in Southern California.
