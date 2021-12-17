Dr. Parth Amin always knew that he wanted to someday open his own eye care practice. He just didn’t realize that it would happen so soon.
Dr. Amin cut the ribbon on Friday to announce the grand opening of his new business, Southaven Primary Eye Care, located at 940 Church Road.
“I had no intention of opening up my own practice this early on,” Dr. Amin said. “But one day I was scrolling on through and saw that this place was for lease. I called them up and next thing I know, the lease was great. I love the location and I don’t think I will have any trouble getting business.”
A Southaven native, Dr. Amin attended grade school at Sacred Heart and finished high school at DeSoto Central. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering. He later changed career paths and decided to attend Southern College of Optometr, where he graduated from in 2019.
Dr. Amin worked in corporate optometry in Memphis, but returned to Southaven to pursue his desire to work in private practice.
Southaven Primary Eye Care offers comprehensive eye exams and carries a large selection of brand name eye glasses. Dr. Amin provides exams, diagnoses, and treatment of all disorders relating to the eye including cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, and urgent eye care.
“We do everything besides surgery,” Dr. Amin said. “We have all the latest technology and equipment.”
Dr. Amin will be joined in the practice by his college friend, Dr. Kamil Hill, who specializes in contact lenses.
“I’ve known him since day one of optometry school,” Dr. Amin said. “I called him and I said ‘what do you think? Do you want to join me?’ He works out in Bartlett right now. So the plan is for him to slowly grow here and add more days as we get busier.”
Southaven Primary Eye Care is currently seeing patients on Monday, Friday, and Saturday.
“As we get busier we will add more days,” Dr. Amin said. “But we have staff here every day besides Sunday.”
Dr. Amin said Southern Primary Eye Care currently accepts VSP Vision Care and EyeMed Vision Care insurance, as well as Medicare.
“We will add a few more,” Dr. Amin said. “We are still getting credentialed with a few other providers which takes some time.”
