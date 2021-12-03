Chris Jerry has wanted to run his own recording studio since he was 13 years old.
The 2006 Southaven High School grad said he fell in love with producing his own beats and mixing sounds from the moment his brother brought home FruityLoops, a computer music recording program.
“We had just got a new Compaq computer and we played around on FruityLoops for hours and hours trying to build drum patterns,” Jerry said. “I would spend hours on that.”
Jerry’s musical roots started when he was a teen. He took up playing the trumpet in the school band, but later switched to drums because it was “cooler” and he “wanted to get the girls.”
After high school, he studied music at Northwest Community College. He sold his first “beat,” a hip-hop instrumental on MySpace, for $150 and that’s when he realized that he might have a future in the music business.
“A guy hit me up on MySpace and I will never forget that,” Jerry said. “It was a hip hop beat that I made on the same program that I used when I was a kid. I was so proud of it. It was a great feeling selling my first beat and realizing that other people saw the value in my music.”
A year later, bored with college, he decided to join the Navy instead. He served as a Boatswain’s Mate aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and served until 2014.
Following the Navy, Jerry went back to college and studied IT at Strayer University in Memphis and currently works as a network engineer.
Jerry said after college he was able to put a lot more focus on his music. In 2014, he was invited to participate in the Consortium MMT (Memphis Music Town), an effort to develop local music talent and better promote the music industry in Memphis. The organization was started in 2012 by National Songwriters Hall of Fame member and Stax Records legend David Porter. The native Memphis has been active in mentoring the next generation of Memphis musicians. Jerry participated in the Soulright Music Mentorship Program which helped teach him more about the music industry and allowed him to work with established professionals with the tools to succeed.
A manager took him to Atlanta and introduced him to several hip-hop record company executives which led to jobs working with hip-hop and rap artists like Waka Flocka, and Mishon Ratliff, who appeared on the tv show Lincoln Heights.
“Waka Flocka was really big at the time,” Jerry said. “He acquired some beats from me.”
More recently, he’s worked as a producer on songs for Paul Wall, Lil’ Flip, and Cashis, a rapper who was featured on the Shady Records album Eminem Presents: The Re-Up with Eminem.
“Throughout the years I’ve been doing some things for some really good artists and major labels,” Jerry said.
Jerry recently opened his own bricks and mortar recording studio called Slim Productions Studio at 9102 Millbranch Road in Southaven. The business is a full-service music production studio where musicians can come in and record music, podcasts, videos, as well as mixing.
“You can bring your band in and we can record live sessions and lay down tracks for a record,” Jerry said. “I am a music producer, so I can put together a session for someone. I can have a guitarist and build them a song from scratch. I can also do podcast and pretty much lay down the groundwork for music video production and mastering.”
Jerry said setting up his own studio has long been his career goal.
“It has been a dream of mine to own my own studio since I was a kid,” Jerry said. “I had one at my house for years. I basically anted to come out of my shell and get the foot traffic out of my house.”
Jerry said he already has a few sessions booked and that there is a big need in the area for a recording studio.
“In the hip-hop world in general, people need a place to record where they feel safe and where they feel like it is a family friendly environment,” Jerry said. “A lot of parents want their kids to try their hand in music, but they don’t know where to go. They don’t want to go to Memphis. And they don’t know what types of recording studios are out there. I want to be a studio where they can feel safe because Southaven is a safe town.”
