Southaven Chamber of Commerce held three joint ribbon cuttings on December 7 inside the Magnolia Grove building at 6080 Getwell Road.
Executive Director Debbie King said Southaven continues to be a booming economy and an attractive city to open a business.
“We welcome all new businesses,” King said. “I love that we have dirt turning on every corner. We are growing by leaps and bounds.”
I Need Coffee and Sushi Now is located on the ground floor and serves up fresh coffee and locally made pastries, as well as Black Rifle Coffee Company products. Sushi Now is operated by two sushi chefs who serve up unique sushi rolls with a twist.
“I can tell you that some of the coffee products I have had here have been top notch,” King said. “They are very customer oriented and knowledgeable about the products.”
Owner Debbie Holden said they built the building two years ago knowing that Guardian Title would occupy one floor, but no other tenants in mind other than the vision of having Top Shelf on the upper level.
“Then we were like, what are we going to do down here?” Holden said. “Well, we had no idea, but sushi came into the picture, and then I Need Coffee. It’s been a long haul, but we finally made it and are thankful for it.”
Holden said I Need Coffee is the only place in DeSoto County where you can buy Black Rifle Coffee Company products.
“It’s really a great product that they sell and we wanted to be involved because of the veterans and what they give back,” Holden said. “We try to keep it stocked, but it goes about as fast as we put it up. Our cups, our hats - we pretty much carry the whole selection in here. And Hopefully we will get to the point where we keep growing.”
Guardian Title provides real estate closing services and employs a staff of 20 professionals. The business is the No. 1 title company in Mississippi for First American Insurance Co. The Magnolia Grove building is also home to Guardian Insurance Group, Shelter Insurance, DeSoto Home Mortgage, and Guarantee Bank.
Founders Lawrence Hatten III and Jason Laslee both worked for a direct closing operation for a national title underwriter before founding the business in 2018.
“Jason and I left our nice Fortune 500 company jobs about three years ago now to start Guardian Title,” Hatten said. “Real estate closings is all we do, it’s all we focus on. We like to think we provide the best service and the best job of anywhere around. We are very proud of the customer service that we provide. We are hoping to continue to grow with the county and with the area. We really have worked hard on being the absolute best title company in the area.”
Top Shelf Grill is a restaurant and bar located on the top floor. The menu features different specials throughout the week including lollipop chicken, steaks, and sliders. The bar features 57 beers and specializes in martinis. Top Shelf also has specials for Happy Hour, Ladies Night, Teacher’s Night, and offers a veterans discount, as well as a small brunch menu and mimosas on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant also has an enclosed and outdoor dining area which features views of Snowden Grove Park and Silo Square.
“We’re happy to be here,” said General Manager Pandora Moffatt. “It’s a changing concept all the time. We’ve had to operate between four floors, but without this staff it would be impossible. I hope once you see what we have to offer that you go out and tell 50 of your friends what we have going on here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.