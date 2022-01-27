Southaven Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 27 to welcome its newest member, Direct Auto Insurance, at its new location at 1100 Church Road West.
"We are lucky to have this location for our ribbon cutting," said senior marketing manager Dana Boyles. "Even though we have been in business in this location for a year - thank you, COVID - we had to put things off."
Boyles said Direct Auto Insurance was founded in 1991 and has rapidly expanded across the southeast.
"Direct started 30 plus years ago in a little used gas station in Memphis and we have grown and grown," Boyles said
Direct Auto Insurance specializes in providing non-standard affordable car insurance rates with flexible payment plans to those considered high risk.
"We do a full line of auto insurance for those little bit harder to cover drivers," Boyles said. "We are very glad to be a part of the Southaven area."
