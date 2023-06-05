School district budget states that a nurse will be kept at every DeSoto campus

The DeSoto County Board of Education reviewed the budget for the upcoming school year last week.
The budget will include the addition of school resource officers and maintaining school nurses at every school campus for the 2023/24 educational year.
The county's Board of Education discussed the budget for the upcoming school year on Thursday in Hernando.
The new budget ($510 million) states that the position of school nurse will be kept at all DeSoto schools. The district hired a nurse for every elementary, middle and high school in 2020.
The budget also states that there will by no millage increase for the net school year.
Millage is the tax rate levied on real estate or other property. A "mill" is one thousandth of a dollar, or one tenth of one cent.
