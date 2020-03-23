The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will offer low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Mississippi small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, but can run up to a maximum of 30 years to make payments more affordable.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications by Clicking Here. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339.
Completed applications may also be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.