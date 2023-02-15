Recycling Management Resources has opened a new plant in Olive Branch to serve the Memphis market. The plant is the company’s 10th facility.
“We’re very pleased to announce the opening of our plant in Olive Branch,” said Brett Lurie, President of RMR, which is part of the Wilmington Paper group of companies. “We’re excited about joining the Memphis market, filling a growing need for area manufacturers and businesses while creating new jobs.”
The new plant located at 10745 Marina Dr. has 103,000 square feet of operational space, 12 loading docks and rail access. The company expects to provide approximately 30 new jobs to the market. The plant features new equipment, including a Baler, Guillotine and Shredder, providing the ability to be full service from recycling fiber waste in many forms, to secure document and product destruction, to warehouse or salvage cleanouts. As the plant ramps up, thousands of tons of recyclable fiber will move through the plant monthly, allowing area manufacturers and businesses to increase their landfill diversion efforts.
RMR has similar plant locations in Atlanta, Barton, Alabama, High Point, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Raleigh, North Carolina, Richmond, Virginia, and Wilmington, Delaware.
