Barry Prather, Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s North Mississippi Region is proud to announce the following:
Austin Rice has recently been named Assistant Vice President. A native of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Rice recently served as Loan Officer and has been in banking for two years. In his new role, Rice will continue to manage and grow his loan and deposit portfolio within the DeSoto County market.
Rice is a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in Managerial Finance as well as a Master of Business Administration.
Active in his community, Rice is an Ambassador for the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce. He is married to Bradlea, together they are members of Harvest Church.
Community Bank has $4.5 billion in assets with 53 offices and over 850 staff members across Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.