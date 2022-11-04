Results Physiotherapy has opened a second outpatient clinic in Southaven at 7075 Malco Blvd. Ste. 102.
The clinic is open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 662-733-4110 or visit resultspt.com.
The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation.
Clinic director Anthony Pike earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the
University of Mississippi and a master’s degree and doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Results also has a clinic at 3451 Goodman Road, Suite 108, Southaven, and 15 more in the greater Memphis area.
Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.