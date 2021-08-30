Renasant Bank announced that Robert Carter has recently been promoted to Retail Branch Specialist for Desoto County.
He is based at the East Commerce Street location.
“I am very proud to announce Robert Carter has been promoted to Retail Branch Specialist in addition to continuing his current duties as Branch Manager for our Hernando location," said Shane McLarty, North Mississippi Region Market President.
"Working closely with the North Mississippi Region Retail Branch Administrator and the Desoto County Market President, Robert will oversee the delivery and implementation of the Retail Branch strategy to ensure consistent execution of service, sales and operational initiatives for all of Desoto County.”
Carter has served as a member of the Hernando City Planning Commission for the past eight years, and as an ambassador for the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce since 2010. He is also the President of the Hernando High School Football Boosters.
