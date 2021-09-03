Realtor Suzanne Watkins recently earned her broker’s license in Mississippi and Tennessee. Watkins, an agent with Crye-Leike Real Estate Services in Olive Branch, was required to take a 30-hour broker management course and pass the State of Mississippi and State of Tennessee broker exams.
A life-long resident of North Mississippi, Watkins has been a member of the real estate industry for six years. Before becoming a Realtor, she worked in the building industry for over 15 years, which has allowed her to provide insightful counseling to buyers and sellers in residential and commercial real estate.
Watkins said having her broker’s license will allow her to provide superior service to communities throughout North Mississippi.
“I have earned my broker’s license to better serve my clients and provide them with the best service in real estate possible,” said Watkins. “I pride myself on providing direct counsel to my clients, without an assistant to go through. Most clients sincerely appreciate having one person to deal with, who is faithfully on their side throughout the biggest financial decision of their lives.”
Watkins is a member of the National Association of REALTORS (NAR), the Northwest Mississippi Association of REALTORS, and the Memphis Area Association of REALTORS. Throughout her career, she has received recognition as a Million Dollar Sales Agent for the Northwest Mississippi Association of REALTORS and as a Multi-Million Dollar Club member from Crye-Leike.
