Rachael O'Halloran has been named the new Marketing and Services Manager at the Southaven Chamber of Commerce.
She officially stepped into the role effective April 5, 2021 where her role will be to brand and market the Chamber while servicing members of the Chamber.
O’Halloran has a degree in Business and Marketing Management Technology and has worked in sales and marketing in DeSoto County for the past four years.
“I’m excited to take on this new role,” O’Halloran said in a press release. “Being an Ambassador for the past three years has allowed me to learn how the Chamber operates and the value the organization brings to the business community.
Executive Director Debbie King commented, “I am super excited to add Rachel to the team. Her knowledge and skill set are going to help us take the Chamber to the next level. She shares in our passion for helping others and shining a positive light on Southaven and all of DeSoto County. ”
O’Halloran will also continue to be a part of the leadership team of Southaven Young Professionals, a program of the Southaven Chamber of Commerce.
