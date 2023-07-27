Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce welcomed Proman Staffing to its membership with a ribbon cutting.
PROMAN Staffing opened their first office in Memphis, Tennessee in 1998. PROMAN’s exclusive focus on the Industrial sector allowed them to become a dominant player in the market. Since their origin, PROMAN has won well-known staffing industry awards, including Best Place to Work in America by the Society of Human Resource Management and the Largest Staffing Firms Lists, for three consecutive years.
Proman Staffing is located at 7721 Hacks Cross Rd Ste 101 in Olive Branch.
