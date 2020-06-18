Planters Bank and Trust Company held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for its new bank location, which will be part of the new Silo Square development along Getwell Road in Southaven.
It is part of a growing presence for Planters Bank in DeSoto County, according to Division President Charles Burnett III, who also mentioned that a location was also being built along Goodman Road in Olive Branch.
Activities at the bank’s current facility near Goodman Road West and Southcrest Parkway will eventually be moved to the nearly 15,000-square-foot building near one of the entrances to the development now also under construction.
“This will be kind of a regional headquarters for us,” Burnett said. “All of my commercial lenders will be here and we’ll have a consumer office here as well. All of my employees who are housed there will move to this building.”
Burnett said he contacted developer Brian Hill shortly after he learned of Hill’s plans for Silo Square and quickly took action to be a part of the development.
“He showed me his preliminary plans and I picked my lot that day,” Burnett said, crediting Doug Thornton of architect AERC, PLLC with drawing up a building design that would fit into the design Hill wants in his development. “Doug kind of got the best of what both of us wanted and built off of that. It literally took us about a year to design this whole thing.”
In addition to offices, customers will be able to do all of their banking business, either in person with what Burnett called Universal Bankers, those trained to assist customers in many banking areas, or by speaking with a person through what he called ITM’s, or Interactive Teller Machines.
They are “the next generation of ATM’s,” Burnett said. “When you come up to a teller machine and you need to talk to somebody, you can touch the screen and a person comes up on the screen. They can literally do everything a teller can do.”
Burnett said Planters Bank is growing in DeSoto County, although it’s was still to be determined to what exact degree that will happen.
The Silo Square bank is about 10 months a year from completion.
Celebrating 100 years of banking, Planters Bank was founded in 1920 in Ruleville and has grown to a region-wide banking system, with assets over one billion dollars, serving 13 communities in 19 locations.