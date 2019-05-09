Piccadilly Restaurants, an icon of Southern-style comfort food, has opened a new Piccadilly To Go location in Olive Branch. It is the company’s first Piccadilly To Go location in Mississippi.
The 1,800-square-foot facility at 5155 Goodman Road offers convenient online, call-in and walk-in orders for Piccadilly’s freshly made classics. A limited number of dine-in seats are available. The new location also offers delivery through Uber Eats and Grubhub.
All food is prepared on site and served behind a traditional serving counter inside the store. The menu features a large selection of classic favorites like chopped beef, fried chicken and Southern fried fish. Popular sides such as carrot soufflé and macaroni and cheese will be featured daily, along with freshly prepared sweets like pecan pie and red velvet cake.
“We debuted our Piccadilly To Go concept less than a year ago, and we are thrilled to now be opening our third To Go location and first in Mississippi,” says Piccadilly CEO James Mazany. “In today’s fast-paced world, consumers want convenience. Piccadilly To Go provides that while giving families fresh, affordable, homestyle meal options.”
Piccadilly Restaurants launched the Piccadilly To Go concept in 2018 to meet the evolving needs of guests and adapt to modern consumer trends. Throughout the company’s footprint, which includes more than 40 locations, to-go orders represent about a third of sales.
The first Piccadilly To Go store opened in Cordova, Tenn. last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.