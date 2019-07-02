Grant Phillips has joined Citizens National Bank’s DeSoto County team as a Relationship Banker.
A native of Olive Branch, Phillips received his undergraduate degree in Biology from Mississippi College in 2013 and his MBA in Finance in 2019. He also completed studies at the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit and the Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.
For the past six years, Phillips has been employed with Planters Bank in Indianola, where he was promoted to serve as an Assistant Vice President. During his affiliation with the bank, he focused extensively on commercial and agricultural loans and supervised over a dozen employees.
While living in Indianola, Phillips was actively involved in the Indianola Rotary Club and in the Mid-Delta Arts Association, where he served as a board member and treasurer for the community theater organization.
Phillips says that he is happy to be back home in the DeSoto County area where he grew up. Having served as the play-by-play, or color commentator for basketball game broadcasts over the Indianola Academy Sports Network, Phillips will be serving in the same capacity for his alma mater, Northpoint Christian School in Southaven during their 2019-2020 basketball season.
His wife, Amy, will also be teaching first grade at Northpoint during the upcoming school year.
Jeffrey Smith of Citizens National Bank said, “I am very excited to have Grant join our CNB DeSoto County Team as a Relationship Banker. He is an awesome addition to our CNB Family and will no doubt be a valuable asset to this wonderful community that we serve.”
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 131 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Olive Branch, Southaven, Meridian, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Philadelphia and Quitman.
The bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation and transfer of wealth.
