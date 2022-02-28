Community Bank has announced the hiring of an Olive Branch native to the position of loan officer for Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region.
Alex Gullett recently served in the Management Trainee Program and has been in banking for just over six months. In his new role, Gullett will grow his loan and deposit portfolio as well as his customer relationships within the Jones County, Mississippi market.
Gullett is a graduate of William Carey University with a bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in finance as well as a master of business administration and a master of education in intercollegiate athletic administration.
Active in his community, Gullett is a member of the Rotary Club of Laurel. Gullett is engaged to marry Baylee Ponder and resides in Laurel, Mississippi.
