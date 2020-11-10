An expansion of the Olive Branch location of Ardagh, a manufacturer of recyclable cans, will bring 80 new jobs and to the area, according to an announcement from the company.
The upgrade is a part of a years-long, $1.8 billion investment that will address an increasing demand for infinitely recyclable cans. The project is expected to begin before the end of the year.
The announcement from the company said the demand has come largely from an increase in consumption of hard seltzers, sparkling water, energy drinks and teas.
Ardagh is getting financial support from government agencies to support the project. The company will not have to pay property taxes in a fee-in-lieu agreement with Olive Branch and DeSoto County and will also get support from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
“We’d like to thank the governor and Olive Branch and DeSoto County officials for their support as we expand in the region and grow our business,” Claude Marbach, CEO of Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America,said in an announcement about the expansion. “We’d also like to recognize and thank our team at the Olive Branch facility as we continue to serve as an essential business during the pandemic, safely manufacturing the high-quality, sustainable beverage cans for the world’s leading brands we see on retail shelves every day.”
The company has 56 manufacturing sites located in 12 different countries. Ardagh currently employs 12,000 people worldwide and over 100 in DeSoto County.
