Those who may be out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic may want to look to one of the region’s top employers for work.
FedEx Ground has announced it intends to hire 400 new positions for its Olive Branch operations to meet a critical demand for service.
As an essential business, FedEx is hiring new workers in Olive Branch to help continue to power commerce during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Open positions are for package handlers with growth opportunities to build a career.
If interested, applicants should visit GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com to apply. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.
Benefits include wages starting at $12.35 per hour depending on the shift with the opportunity for additional temporary earning potential. Medical, dental and vision coverage is available after a minimum threshold of service. Paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement is available, as well as paid parental leave, employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases, and day and night shifts are available.