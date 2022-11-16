Walter Pang, OD, of Olive Branch Eye Care, is a finalist for the 2022 Helen St. Clair Young Optometrist of the Year award. The award is presented annually by the Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) to an optometrist who has been practicing for 10 years or less to recognize significant contributions to the profession of optometry and the general public. The finalists and winners are announced at the MOA’s Annual Fall Conference.
Dr. Pang practices in DeSoto County at Olive Branch Eye Care and Horn Lake Eye Care. He is a member of the American Optometric Association and an active member of the MOA. Throughout his career he has served as a mentor and advisor to several young aspiring optometric candidates. He currently assists in the mentoring and clinical training of fourth year externs at Olive Branch Eye Care. He is a board member of the Mississippi Vision Foundation and Chair of the MOA Assistance to Graduates and Undergraduates committee.
As part of his commitment to meeting the needs of his community, he participates in the Third-Grade Eye Exam program to provide no cost eye exams to third graders who fail the statewide reading test and the InfantSEE program. He is a consulting eye care provider for Trinity Health Center, faith-based, non-profit healthcare team in Horn Lake. He is also the Optometric Missions Leader for the Matamoros Children’s Home in Mexico.
"I'm honored to be considered for this award, and grateful to be part of the wonderful MS optometric community,” said Pang.
Dr. Pang received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, summa cum laude, from Mississippi College and earned his Doctor of Optometry degree, magna cum laude, from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO) in 2013.
He is married to Mary Rachel and in his spare time he enjoys golf, hunting, and spending time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.