Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce welcome The Unique Group as its newest member with a ribbon cutting event on July 19.
Ubique Group offers a broad assortment of top-quality furniture at affordable prices for today’s savviest shoppers. As an industry leader for over 20 years, customers count on us to deliver the best selection of styles at prices that won’t break the bank.
The Ubique Group is located at 8631 Polk Rd in Olive Branch.
