Leading auto parts retailer O'Reilly Auto Parts is locating a distribution center in Horn Lake. The project will create 380 jobs.
"This announcement marks approximately 1,300 new jobs announced through state-assisted projects this year for the citizens of DeSoto County," Gov. Phil Bryant said. "I appreciate the O'Reilly team for placing their confidence in our workforce by bringing so many new jobs to DeSoto County, and I wish the company many years of success at its new Horn Lake location."
O'Reilly is retrofitting a 580,000-square-foot facility the company purchased from Core5 Industrial in February and will be located in the DeSoto 55 Logistics Center.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for equipment installation and workforce training. The city of Horn Lake is providing assistance in the form of property tax exemptions.
"Mississippi’s location in the center of the Southeast U.S. offers companies strategic transportation advantages, so the Mississippi Development Authority proudly salutes O’Reilly Auto Parts for choosing to locate in Horn Lake, Mississippi, gaining logistical opportunities to deliver products to their customers around the world in a timely, efficient manner,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We commend the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, DeSoto County and the city of Horn Lake for their teamwork with MDA, bringing hundreds of new careers to the people of Horn Lake, DeSoto County and North Mississippi.”