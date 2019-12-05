Thomas Cain knows what it takes to keep a body functioning at its best. Having been a manager of a gym for five years and as a certified personal trainer, Cain has a passion for good health and well-being, helping people meet their health and fitness goals.
Cain has also developed a strong business sense and a passion for entrepreneurship. Put his passions for a healthy business and a healthy DeSoto County together and you have the newest Nutrishop, which has opened in Southaven at 6582 Getwell Road, Suite B102.
This is not the first time Cain has been involved in the sports nutrition, weight loss and general health provider, as he is also involved in a location in Oxford.
Nutrishop in Southaven is part of a national group of stores that was first opened by founder and CEO Bryon McClendon in 2003. The franchise also has a store in Tupelo in Mississippi, but the new Southaven location is the only one available in the Mid-South area.
What has happened in Southaven and along Getwell Road attracted Cain to come to DeSoto County.
“I enjoy doing business in the Snowden Grove area across from one of the largest projects (Silo Square) in the state of Mississippi,” Cain said. “Seeing that project coming together brings a bright future to the area.”
Cain said Nutrishop does more than sell supplements, although that is a major part of what it offers.
“We offer free meal plans, in-body scans, samples, and supplementation coaching,” Cain noted. “Anyone can benefit from proper supplementation. What sets Nutrishop apart from the competition is our customer service. We offer an Inbody Composition Analysis scan to help customers see what their body is made of, and from there we can customize a free meal plan to help reach their personal goals. We also beat internet prices on supplements and sample out exclusive products.”
Nutrishop has 13 exclusive supplement brands that can only be bought in the store or on the Nutrishop website. Cain said Nutrishop can also help in holding corporate challenges for schools and/or businesses. The franchise offers discounts to military, law enforcement and to teachers.
“Nutrishop is constantly evolving and keeping up with the top current supplement trends,” said Cain, adding a move to more natural supplements is among the industry’s top trends.
“One of the biggest trends I am seeing in the supplement industry is less artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners,” Cain said. “More natural and vegan-based products are coming out often.”
Cain said he’s looking forward to establishing a relationship in the DeSoto County community but knows as a business, he’ll be sure to work hard to earn customers’ trust and confidence.
“The most valuable lesson I've learned in being a business owner, is that you can never take your foot off the gas pedal,” Cain said. “As soon as you do, the pace at which your business was operating will slow down to match the level of effort that is being put into the investment.”
The phone number for the Southaven Nutrishop is 662-266-2273 and the store hours are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.