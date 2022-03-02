Noble Supply and Logistics is locating distribution operations in Olive Branch.
The project is a $4.41 million corporate investment and will create at least 25
jobs. Noble Supply and Logistics provides worldwide supply and logistics services to the U.S. military; federal, state and local governments; and commercial clients.
The company will occupy 67,000 square feet of a 250,000-square-foot facility in Scannell Logistics Park. The Olive Branch distribution hub will be Noble’s largest warehouse operations.
“The city of Olive Branch is pleased Noble Supply and Logistics selected Olive Branch as their newest distribution operations center," said Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams. "Their global supply chain management network will benefit from our labor market and amenities. We look forward to partnering with them. Olive
Branch continues to lead the way for key development in Mississippi.”
The Mississippi Development certified Noble for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.
“MDA is proud to add Noble Supply and Logistics to the state’s strong portfolio of industry-leading logistics companies that call Mississippi home," said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. "Companies from around the country and around the globe continue to recognize the numerous advantages of a Mississippi location, like our exceptional workforce and central U.S. location, and I am certain the Noble team will benefit from our many competitive assets for years to come.”
The Tennessee Valley Authority also is assisting with the project.
Noble began limited operations in Olive Branch in January, supporting U.S. military installations in Europe and U.S. Central Command. It plans to continue to expand operations in Olive Branch throughout the year as it transfers programs to the location. Noble plans to fill 25 full-time positions by the end of the year.
“TVA and Northcentral Electric Cooperative congratulate Noble Supply and Logistics on its decision to establish operations and create job opportunities in DeSoto County," said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. "Helping attract and retain jobs and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Mississippi Development Authority, DeSoto County Economic Development Council, city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement together.”
Noble is a global provider of supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology/e-commerce solutions for the U.S. military, federal, state and local governments. Its footprint includes operation centers, distribution centers and consolidation points positioned to expedite delivery and enhance product availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.