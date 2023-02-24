Nick Smith has been named a partner with Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, a personal injury law firm with offices in Hernando, Southaven and Memphis.
Smith grew up in Tate County, Mississippi, where he attended Senatobia High School and went on to continue his education at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He finished his undergraduate studies at The University of Mississippi. Following graduation, he worked as a deputy clerk in the Tate County Chancery Clerk’s Office. He graduated from Mississippi College School of Law in 2009.
While in law school Mr. Smith interned at the District Attorney’s office serving Tate, Panola, DeSoto, Yalobusha, and Tallahatchie Counties of the 17th Judicial District.
Nick began practicing with Chatham Pittman Law Firm in 2010 and continued when the firm merged with Gilder Howell in 2018 to become Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman, PLLC..
In June 2013 Mr. Smith began serving as the Municipal Judge for the City of Senatobia and still serves today. He has served as the President of the Northwest Mississippi Young Lawyers Division and currently serves Panola County Mississippi as one of the County’s Public Defenders. Smith’s litigation experience includes trial work in Municipal Courts, Circuit and Chancery Courts, and Federal Court. Nick is a member of the American Bar Association and Desoto County Bar Association and North Mississippi Young Lawyers. Nick is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum which recognizes attorneys that have obtained awards for their clients of a million dollars or more.
Steven W. Pittman, Partner with Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, said “Nick is an exceptional lawyer. You can count on him to advocate for your rights and ensure that your case gets the personal attention it needs. He has a demonstrated track record of success, having recovered millions of dollars in damages on behalf of our clients. Nick is always prepared to litigate. Not many attorneys his age have had the opportunity to try a jury case to verdict. He has tried many cases, one of which was the first trial in the state, if not the country, during the pandemic. His most recent accomplishment was a nearly $1.5 million dollar settlement for a client.”
Jamie W. Howell, Jr., Partner with Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, said, “In recognition of Nick’s excellent client work and significant contributions in our community, we all felt that Nick has proven that he deserves to be a Partner in the firm, a year earlier than expected. He reflects our deep commitment to our clients through his hard work, dedication, and leadership. We look forward to his continued success.”
