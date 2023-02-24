Nick Smith
spencerjohnson

Nick Smith has been named a partner with Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, a personal injury law firm with offices in Hernando, Southaven and Memphis.

Smith grew up in Tate County, Mississippi, where he attended Senatobia High School and went on to continue his education at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He finished his  undergraduate studies at The University of Mississippi. Following graduation, he worked as a  deputy clerk in the Tate County Chancery Clerk’s Office. He graduated from Mississippi  College School of Law in 2009. 

While in law school Mr. Smith interned at the District Attorney’s office serving Tate, Panola,  DeSoto, Yalobusha, and Tallahatchie Counties of the 17th Judicial District.  

Nick began practicing with Chatham Pittman Law Firm in 2010 and continued when the firm  merged with Gilder Howell in 2018 to become Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman, PLLC.. 

In June 2013 Mr. Smith began serving as the Municipal Judge for the City of Senatobia and still  serves today. He has served as the President of the Northwest Mississippi Young  Lawyers Division and currently serves Panola County Mississippi as one of the County’s Public  Defenders. Smith’s litigation experience includes trial work in Municipal Courts, Circuit and  Chancery Courts, and Federal Court. Nick is a member of the American Bar Association and  Desoto County Bar Association and North Mississippi Young Lawyers. Nick is a member of the  Million Dollar Advocates Forum which recognizes attorneys that have obtained awards for their  clients of a million dollars or more. 

Steven W. Pittman, Partner with Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, said “Nick is an  exceptional lawyer. You can count on him to advocate for your rights and ensure that your case  gets the personal attention it needs. He has a demonstrated track record of success, having  recovered millions of dollars in damages on behalf of our clients. Nick is always prepared to  litigate. Not many attorneys his age have had the opportunity to try a jury case to verdict. He  has tried many cases, one of which was the first trial in the state, if not the country, during the  pandemic. His most recent accomplishment was a nearly $1.5 million dollar settlement for a  client.” 

Jamie W. Howell, Jr., Partner with Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, said, “In recognition  of Nick’s excellent client work and significant contributions in our community, we all felt that  Nick has proven that he deserves to be a Partner in the firm, a year earlier than expected. He reflects our deep commitment to our clients through his hard work, dedication, and leadership.  We look forward to his continued success.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.