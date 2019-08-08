Southern Bancorp recently announced the hiring of Josh Newsom as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending in Hernando. Newsom has worked in the banking and finance industry for more than 12 years.
“We’re excited to welcome Josh to the Southern Bancorp team and look forward to the economic impact he will make in DeSoto County,'' said Alan Sims, DeSoto County Market President. “He brings with him a wealth of banking experience and knowledge.”
A Corinth native, Newsom received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 2006 and is currently continuing his education at the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He is also a graduate of the 2014-2015 class of Leadership DeSoto and a 2017 graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to grow my career with a mission-focused bank like Southern Bancorp,” said Newsom. “I look forward to helping our customers attain their financial goals by providing access to fair, quality loans.”
Newsom lives in Hernando and is a past president and current member of The Rotary Club of Olive Branch. He and his wife Laura have a seven-year-old daughter named Ava Grace and are expecting their second child later this month.