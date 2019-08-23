Trustmark Bank has a new location to serve Southaven and DeSoto County bank customers. The bank held a ribbon cutting to officially open its recently completed branch building at 2853 Goodman Road East, located just west of Getwell Road.
In attendance were local community leaders, business owners and representatives from the Southaven Chamber of Commerce. The full-service bank also used the opportunity to hold a grand opening event with the ribbon cutting ceremony. Nancy Harrell is the branch manager.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to continue to service the needs of our valued customers and further strengthen our relationships in Southaven and its surrounding areas,” stated Art Stevens, Trustmark Retail Banking President. “We are excited to be in our new office, and our knowledgeable and experienced team of associates is eager to offer their assistance to our customers.”
Among the new features of the bank facility is what is called myTeller®, an interactive teller machine. This service allows customers to experience face-to-face interactions with a teller who is located in a call center like environment. myTeller® looks similar to an ATM and can cash checks to the penny.
“Southaven is the perfect market to showcase myTeller®, and we invite the community to come visit us and tour the branch, as well as meet our Trustmark team,” said Louise Barden, Market Manager.
The Southaven branch will offer a complete array of consumer and commercial banking products and services. The branch lobby hours are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. myTeller®, will be available for customers from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
