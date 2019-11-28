Two former pharmacists who served Fred’s Pharmacy in Olive Branch before the franchise eventually closed have decided to go into business for themselves and start a new pharmacy.
Jeffrey Oswalt R.Ph. and Leisha Sykes R.Ph. have opened GetWell Pharmacy, which is located at 8831 Goodman Road in Olive Branch. The pharmacy is now opening and they plan to have a grand opening ribbon cutting event on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.
“Our patients are friends who have depended upon us for years,” says Oswalt. “Now we can continue serving them at GetWell Pharmacy. Taking care of our community in this way is our highest calling.”
GetWell Pharmacy plans to offer free delivery, a drive-thru service, medication therapy management, Medicare Part D counseling, immunizations, and other services, said Sykes.
“We are very excited to be able to provide our patients with the high level of personal care and counseling offered by GetWell Pharmacy,” adds Sykes.
Both Oswalt and Sykes have a strong background as pharmacists.
Oswalt is a 1995 graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy and served the Olive Branch community at Fred’s Pharmacy for 18 years prior to its closing last year.
Sykes is a Batesville native who graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in 1996. Sykes was employed by Fred’s Pharmacy in Olive Branch for 12 years.
Joining Oswalt and Sykes at the new Getwell Pharmacy Olive Branch are some more familiar faces, as former Fred’s Pharmacy technicians Kelli Kirkland and Terri Hamilton have joined the team, along with pharmacy technicians Melissa Joyner and Taysha Thompson.
GetWell Pharmacy’s store hours are 8 a.m-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
