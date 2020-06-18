A mortgage lending company based in Ohio has moved to add North Mississippi and DeSoto County to its area footprint.
Nations Lending has opened an office in Southaven at 5740 Getwell Road in The Grove Office Park.
The office in Southaven will be headed by the husband and wife team of Dale and Tammy Kennedy.
Tammy is the branch producer and Sales Manager. She will bring more than 20 years of experience as a loan officer. A news release said Tammy generated more than $30 million in loan volume last year.
Dale and other members of their team will serve clients in North Mississippi and in Memphis and its surrounding area.
"Tammy brings such a deep knowledge base of her market along with the tenacity and drive to win a great deal of business," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "Dale has helped her scale the business, and we think Nations' sales and marketing platforms will help them continue to do so."
Dale is the branch manager for the firm. "We're in growth mode, and we view this partnership with Nations as an extension of that — we help the company grow, they help us grow our branch,” Dale Kennedy said. “We're glad to be here."
Nations Lending Corporation is considered one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the United States and is licensed to lend in all 50 states and more than 85 branches across the country.
Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019.