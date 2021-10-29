The Pepsi Company and its nationally recognized brand Gatorade are partnering with local developing sports complex The Fieldhouse, now called The Gatorade Fieldhouse.
The announcement was made Tuesday by developer and owner Greg Drumwright.
“The Gatorade Fieldhouse is already making its mark on Hernando and north Mississippi ahead of our 2021 opening. Before we’ve even opened the doors, we’re able to make a difference through collaborations with sponsors, who also support a healthier lifestyle and helping athletes reach their full potential,” said
Drumwight. “This alliance is no exception. We’re thrilled to have the support of Gatorade and the entire Pepsi family as the exclusive sports drink partner. Known for fueling the athletes of today and tomorrow, Gatorade is a welcomed
addition to us and our community. When we kick off this winter, visitors will see signage from Pepsi and Gatorade, and athletes and staff will also have access to their brands during training.”
The 62,000 square feet facility, slated to open this winter near I-269, will feature four indoor NCAA regulation basketball courts, volleyball, climate-controlled and open-air space for baseball and softball, on-site orthopedics, 4,500 square feet of strength and conditioning, and more.
The Gatorade Fieldhouse is seeking additional sponsors to showcase their organization to a local and regional audience. From major presence at the complex to naming rights for a team or court, the options are endless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.