Dr. James Barnes, Associate Professor and Economist with Mississippi State University Extension Office, will be the guest speaker at the Southaven Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon on May 17 at the Landers Center.
Dr. Barnes is the author of the book “5 Social Media Mistakes Your Business Should Avoid,” and host of the podcast called Bricks to Clicks. The Bricks to Clicks program helps business owners develop a social media marketing plan and how to put it into action through enhancing or creating a Facebook page and other webpage and mobile apps to help interact and attract customers using technology.
Dr. Barnes teaches an online interactive business course called “Master Your Marketing.” Enrollment is open now through June 2. Email info@southavenchamber.com for more information about this business course.
The luncheon is sponsored by presenting sponsor Bank 3. DeSoto Athletic Club (DAC) is also a sponsor of the luncheon, among many other local businesses. Please consider attending and networking with over 250 business leaders from the Mid-South.
The luncheon reception will begin at 11:30 p.m. followed by a catered lunch and presentation at noon. Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Reservations must be confirmed by May 10.
For more information visit the Southaven Chamber of Commerce at www.southavenchamber.com or call 662-342-6114 or email info@southavenchamber.com.
