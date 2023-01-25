EXIT Southern Charm Realty in Southaven announced the addition of Montrell Morris to its team of real estate professionals.
"We’re excited to welcome Montrell to EXIT Realty," says Arielle Reece, Owner/Broker of EXIT Southern Charm Realty. "EXIT is growing and attracting quality business people like Montrell each and every day."
Born and raised as a native Memphian, Montrell is licensed in Tennessee and the Greater Memphis Area. He is an alumnus of the University of Memphis with a Bachelor Degree in Business Adminstration.
As a EXIT Associate REALTOR, he is dedicated to helping his clients find the home of their dreams. Whether you are buying or selling a home or just curious about the local market, he would love to offer his support and services.
Montrell knows the local community as both an agent and a neighbor and can help guide you through the nuances of our local market. With access to top listings, a worldwide network, exceptional marketing strategies and cutting-edge technology, he works hard to make your real estate experience memorable and enjoyable.
In his free time, Montrell is a season ticketholder with the Memphis Grizzlies and love to support the hometeam Memphis Redbirds and Tennessee Titans. He enjoys traveling and spending time with family.
Montrell works hard for his clients whether they are buyers or sellers, to help them achieve their goals in their established timeframes. From first time homebuyers to $1M+ buyers to investors, Montrell works with all different types of buyers and sellers.
