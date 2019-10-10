Leading medical device manufacturer and supplier Zimmer Biomet is growing its distribution operations by locating a facility in Olive Branch. The project will create 100 additional jobs.
"Zimmer Biomet's decision to invest in Olive Branch is a shining example of public-private partnerships collaborating to build stronger communities through economic growth," Gov. Phil Bryant said. "I appreciate the Zimmer Biomet team for placing its confidence in Mississippi and our strong workforce, which I know will ensure the company is successful in Olive Branch for years to come."
Zimmer Biomet will lease 120,000 square feet of a 420,000-square-foot facility located along the Polk Lane corridor. From there, the company will distribute its products to medical facilities around the world.
"Zimmer Biomet is excited to locate this important distribution facility in Olive Branch where we can leverage great shipping logistics and a highly qualified local workforce," said Zimmer Biomet Director of Operations Josh Stapleton. "We appreciate the support of the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) and local leaders to encourage this expansion."
MDA is providing assistance through the Health Care Industry Zone Incentive Program and the Advantage Jobs Program. The city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County are providing assistance in the form of property tax exemptions.
"Zimmer Biomet found DeSoto County to be the best location for distribution of their products due to the multiple transportation options available,” noted MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “Zimmer Biomet's decision is evidence of the advantages companies can gain in the North Mississippi region, enabling them to achieve their goals in today's competitive marketplace. MDA salutes the leadership of the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, the city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County, which was instrumental in bringing 100 new career opportunities to Olive Branch."
Headquartered in Warsaw, Ind., Zimmer Biomet plans to begin operations in Olive Branch in 2020.
The announcement is the latest among new industry coming to DeSoto County, including the move of medical supply distributor Medline and the Spectra Laboratories announcement of a new laboratory to be built in Southaven.
